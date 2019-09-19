Tariffs on Chinese goods ‘could go to 50 per cent or 100%’, leading White House adviser says.

US-China decoupling would be a ‘consequence of no agreement’ by Beijing.

Michael Pillsbury, Donald Trump’s adviser on China, says that the president is ready to escalate the trade war if a deal is not agreed soon - a prospect that will kick off a risk-off environment yet again and weigh on an already suffering AUD/USD as a Reserve Bank of Australia reate cut looms following an uptick in the Aussie Unemployment rate.

The South China Morning Post has released a piece on the status quo with respect to the Chinese and US trade war. The article describes the stance that Trump may enact should there not be a solution to the dispute at the next meetings around, scheduled for the next coming weeks.

The articles read as follows: