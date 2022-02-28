US Stocks: AMZN, GOOG, AAPL, SQ, FB, TSLA technical Analysis [Video]

US Stocks: ELLIOTT WAVE ANALYSIS Tesla (TSLA) Amazon (AMZN) Apple (AAPL) Alphabet (GOOGL) Facebook (FB) Meta Platforms (META) Microsoft (MSFT) JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Technical Analysis & Day Trading Strategies.
Stock strategies and analysis overview: Is the bounce back off the lows, the low? Well we would need to see an impulse wave (five waves) up off the lows and not three waves as the corrective rally.
I also need to take in account the TradingLevels and the Classic tradinglevels pattern as the trade setup, to create a safer trade.
Video Chapters:
00:00 Apple (AAPL).
09:42 Amazon (AMZN).
12:08 Alphabet (GOOGL).
16:25 Meta Platforms (FB).
18:14 Microsoft (MSFT).
19:59 Tesla (TSLA).
25:19 Square (SQ).
26:49 JPMorgan Chase (JPM) GS BAC.
US Stocks Amazon AMZN, Alphabet GOOGL, Apple AAPL, Microsoft MSFT, Facebook FB, Meta Platforms, Tesla TSLA. Elliott Wave Analysis counts below.
US Stocks Elliott Wave Analysis:
Apple AAPL Elliott Wave C of (4) completed Or the move up as a corrective rally B or X.
Amazon AMZN Elliott Wave 2 of (5).
Alphabet GOOGL Elliott Wave C of (4).
Meta Platforms FB Elliott Wave v) of 3 of (3) of A).
Microsoft MSFT Elliott Wave C of (4).
Tesla TSLA Elliott Wave (iii) of v) of C of (4).
Square SQ Elliott Wave iii of (v) of v) of c of (2).
JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Elliott Wave (4).
