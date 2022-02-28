US Stocks: AMZN, GOOG, AAPL, SQ, FB, TSLA technical Analysis [Video]

US Stocks Elliott Wave Analysis: Apple AAPL Elliott Wave C of (4) completed Or the move up as a corrective rally B or X. Amazon AMZN Elliott Wave 2 of (5). Alphabet GOOGL Elliott Wave C of (4). Meta Platforms FB Elliott Wave v) of 3 of (3) of A). Microsoft MSFT Elliott Wave C of (4). Tesla TSLA Elliott Wave (iii) of v) of C of (4). Square SQ Elliott Wave iii of (v) of v) of c of (2). JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Elliott Wave (4).

Stock strategies and analysis overview: Is the bounce back off the lows, the low? Well we would need to see an impulse wave (five waves) up off the lows and not three waves as the corrective rally. I also need to take in account the TradingLevels and the Classic tradinglevels pattern as the trade setup, to create a safer trade.

