US President Donald Trump could name Kevin Hassett as new Fed Chair

US President Donald Trump is potentially name top economic adviser Kevin Hassett, as successor to Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

A source said a replacement for Fed Chair Jerome Powell will be announced before the Christmas holidays, according to the Quartz publication on Tuesday, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index (DXY) pair is losing 0.13% on the day to trade at 99.70, at the press time.