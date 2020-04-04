US Pres. Trump: Will ask Congress for more if allocated money runs out

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday, via Twitter, that he will ask Congress for more money to support small businesses with coronavirus response loans if allocated money runs out, as reported by Reuters.

"So far, way ahead of schedule. Bank of America and community banks are rocking," Trump further tweeted out.

Wall Street

Major equity indexes in the US registered losses last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average erased 2.7%, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 2.08% and 1.72%, respectively.