US Pres. Trump: Military action would certainly be an option in N.Korea

US Pres. Trump: Military action would certainly be an option in N.KoreaBy Eren Sengezer
US President Donald Trump crossed the wires in the last hour saying that a military action would certainly be an option in North Korea but it was not 'inevitable,' as reported by Reuters.
Key quotes (via Reuters):
- Would have done a longer debt ceiling deal but wanted to be able to spend more on military equipment
- North Korea, hurricanes, Middle East meant that we needed to walk out of room and do a deal
- Discussed possibility of getting rid of congressional votes on debt ceiling in meeting with congressional leaders on Wednesday
