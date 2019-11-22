US Official: “Phase One” trade deal may not be signed before December tariffs kick in - CNBC

CNBC News quotes Myron Brilliant, Executive Vice President and Head of International Affairs at the US Chamber of Commerce, as saying that "Phase One" trade deal may not be signed before the December 15 tariffs kick in.

Brilliant said: “I explained to (Liu He), ‘you’re going to have to have some give-and-take here.’ China has to bring more to the table in the final package.”

“This is the sixth time I’ve sat down with Liu He in two years. What I said to him is ‘Don’t overshoot.’ China very much wants to see a rollback on the tariffs. By the way, so does the American business community,” he said.

“But we’re not going to see an elimination of all the tariffs after phase one,” Brilliant concluded.

The market reaction to the above headlines is virtually nil, as markets are literally tired of all the mixed trade headlines trending on the media so far this week.