US: NY Fed's GDP Nowcast rises to 6.9% for Q1 after this week's data

The US economy is expected to grow by 6.9% in the first quarter of 2021 and 4.6% in the second quarter, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's latest Nowcasting Report showed on Friday.
"News from this week’s data releases increased the nowcast for 2021:Q1 by 0.1 percentage point and increased the nowcast for 2021:Q2 by 0.2 percentage point," the NY Fed noted in its publication. "A positive surprise from housing data drove the increase in both quarters."
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index paid little to no attention to this report and was last seen losing 0.2% on the day at 91.10.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
