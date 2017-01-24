US: Markit manufacturing PMI index stayed more or less unchanged at around 54.3 in January – Danske Bank

Research Team at Danske Bank suggests that today, the US PMI index brings us the first indications on 2017 activity.

Key Quotes

“The manufacturing PMI index rose again in December, reaching 54.3 up from 54.1 in November, the highest level in almost two years. It seems as if the manufacturing sector ended 2016 on a strong footing and we expect the current trend to have continued into 2017, although we are still waiting for 'hard data' to confirm this. We estimate the Markit manufacturing PMI index has stayed more or less unchanged at around 54.3 in January.”