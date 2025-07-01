US JOLTS Job Openings rise to 7.76 million in May vs. 7.3 million expected

- Job Openings in the US rose more than expected in May.
- US Dollar Index recovers above 96.50 after the data.
The number of job openings on the last business day of May stood at 7.769 million, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported in the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) on Tuesday. This reading followed 7.395 million openings reported in April and came in above the market expectation of 7.3 million.
"Over the month, both hires and total separations were little changed at 5.5 million and 5.2 million, respectively," the BLS noted in its press release. "Within separations, quits (3.3 million) and layoffs and discharges (1.6 million) changed little."
Market reaction
The US Dollar (USD) Index rebounds from session lows following this data and was last seen trading flat on the day at 96.75.
Employment FAQs
Labor market conditions are a key element to assess the health of an economy and thus a key driver for currency valuation. High employment, or low unemployment, has positive implications for consumer spending and thus economic growth, boosting the value of the local currency. Moreover, a very tight labor market – a situation in which there is a shortage of workers to fill open positions – can also have implications on inflation levels and thus monetary policy as low labor supply and high demand leads to higher wages.
The pace at which salaries are growing in an economy is key for policymakers. High wage growth means that households have more money to spend, usually leading to price increases in consumer goods. In contrast to more volatile sources of inflation such as energy prices, wage growth is seen as a key component of underlying and persisting inflation as salary increases are unlikely to be undone. Central banks around the world pay close attention to wage growth data when deciding on monetary policy.
The weight that each central bank assigns to labor market conditions depends on its objectives. Some central banks explicitly have mandates related to the labor market beyond controlling inflation levels. The US Federal Reserve (Fed), for example, has the dual mandate of promoting maximum employment and stable prices. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) sole mandate is to keep inflation under control. Still, and despite whatever mandates they have, labor market conditions are an important factor for policymakers given its significance as a gauge of the health of the economy and their direct relationship to inflation.
