US House Speaker Pelosi: Hope to finalize COVID relief plan by end of February

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that she hopes to have US President Joe Biden's COVID relief plan done by the end of February, as reported by Reuters.

Pelosi further noted that she expects the COVID relief plan to become law before unemployment benefits expire on March 14 and added that that the House will send a bill to Senate that includes $15 minimum wage proposal.

Market reaction

These comments were largely ignored by market participants. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index was up 0.08% on a daily basis at 3,913.