US health official Fauci: Cautiously optimistic US on the road to getting coronavirus under control

One of the promising coronavirus vaccine candidates will go into a phase-three trial at the end of the month, Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, announced on Friday.

"I'm cautiously optimistic that the US is on the road to getting the coronavirus under control," Dr Fauci added and reiterated that state and local leaders should be as forceful as possible in urging people to wear masks.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index paid little to no mind to these comments and was last seen losing 0.3% on the day at 96.01.