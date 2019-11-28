US has no jurisdiction over Hong Kong – Global Times

The Editor-in-chief of Chinese and English editions of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, in his much-awaited tweet, responded to the US President Trump’s signing of the Hong Kong human rights bill into law.

Hu tweeted out: “The US has no jurisdiction over Hong Kong. Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act will not entitle such a right to the US. If Washington hopes to turn Hong Kong into an arena of China-US game, it needs to bear moral responsibilities for the potential losses of Hong Kong people.”

Meanwhile, the USD/JPY pair is seen struggling to extend the bounce from 109.33 lows, as markets continue to fret about the spill over from the US-China political tensions on the ongoing trade talks. The Asian equity markets are trading with a sense of caution, lagged by the Chinese stocks.