US: Goods and services deficit narrows to $66.6 billion in December vs. $65.7 billion exoected

US Goods and Services Trade Balance came in slightly worse than expected.

US Dollar Index continues to push lower toward 91.00.

The goods and services deficit of the United States declined by $2.4 billion to $66.6 billion in December, the data published jointly by the US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis showed on Friday. This reading came in slightly worse than the market expectation for a deficit of $65.7 billion.

"December exports were $190.0 billion, $6.2 billion more than November exports," the press release further read. "December imports were $256.6 billion, $3.8 billion more than November imports."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index extended its slide in the early American session and was last seen losing 0.36% on a daily basis at 91.20. However, the selling pressure surrounding the USD seems to be a product of the mixed labour market report rather than these figures mentioned above.