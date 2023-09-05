US Factory Orders decline 2.1% in July vs. -0.1% expected

- Factory Orders in the US declined sharply in July.
- US Dollar Index trades at multi-month highs above 104.50.
The data published by the US Census Bureau revealed on Tuesday that new orders for manufactured goods - Factory Orders - decreased $12.7 billion, or 2.1%, to $579.4 billion in July. This print followed the 2.3% increase recorded in June and came in worse than the market expectation for a decrease of 0.1%.
"New orders for manufactured durable goods in July, down following four consecutive monthly increases, decreased $15.7 billion, or 5.2 percent, to $285.5 billion, unchanged from the previously published decrease," the publication further read.
Market reaction
The US Dollar preserves its strength despite the disappointing data. As of writing, the US Dollar Index was up 0.6% on the day at 104.80.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide toward 1.0700 as USD rally continues
EUR/USD stays under heavy bearish pressure and trades at its weakest level in nearly three months below 1.0750. The risk-averse market environment provides a boost to the US Dollar and forces the pair to stay on the back foot ahead of this week's key data releases.
GBP/USD bounces from fresh three-month low
GBP/USD dropped to a three-month low of 1.2527 before staging a recovery, as bulls fight back. The US Dollar benefits from rising yields and the souring market mood following a long weekend in the US, weighing heavily on the pair.
Gold price falls to test $1,930 amid firmer US Dollar, yields
Gold price is holding lower ground near $1,930, under pressure for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday. Upbeat headlines from China, Country Garden fails to impress Gold buyers as US Dollar traces US Treasury bond yields higher ahead of data.
Bitcoin price rally likely in around six to twelve months: Arthur Hayes
Bitcoin price is up 26% year-to-date. This rally likely originated on March 10 and is likely to continue in the next six to twelve months, former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes said Tuesday in a speech at the Korea Blockchain Week.
NIO price slides on poor Chinese data
Nio (NIO), the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) automaker, has seen its share price slide on Tuesday due to weak services data out of the mainland. Nio