US: EIA Crude Oil Stocks increase by 0.1 million barrels, WTI rises above $64

Crude Oil Stocks Change in the US was +0.1 million barrels in the week ending April 23, the weekly report published by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed on Wednesday. Analysts' estimate was for an increase of 0.6 million barrels.
Market reaction
The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) extended its daily rally on this report and was last seen gaining 1.7% on a daily basis at $64.07.
Additional takeaways
"US crude oil refinery inputs averaged 15.0 million barrels per day during the week ending April 23, 2021, which was 253,000 barrels per day more than the previous week’s average."
"US crude oil imports averaged 6.6 million barrels per day last week, increased by 1.2 million barrels per day from the previous week."
"Total products supplied over the last four-week period averaged 19.7 million barrels a day, up by 35.5% from the same period last year."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
