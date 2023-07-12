- US Dollar down against nearly every G10 currency.
- The economic calendar takes the spotlight with US inflation numbers this Wednesday.
- The US Dollar Index continues its slide lower and starts to get in orbit around 101.00.
The US Dollar (USD) is in the red across the board against nearly every major currency. Although no real outliers to notice, it is worth wild mentioning that the Greenback is eyeballing a few one-year-low levels against Polish Zloty (USD/PLN), the Swiss Franc (USD/CHF) and inverted nearing a one-year-high against the Euro (EUR/USD). This filters through in a fifth consecutive negative performance for the US Dollar Index which is starting to head 101.00.
The economic calendar is bearing a main event this Wednesday with the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) gauge. In all the equivalents on monthly and yearly performances, the core inflation will be the one to watch for any market-moving reactions. Seeing the recent data points in terms of services, expectations are that the core will remain sticky near 5% while any lower number will trigger further US Dollar weakness.
Daily digest: US Dollar in a losing streak
- Some mild data to start at 11:00 GMT with the Mortgage Bankers Association issuing the Mortgage Applications for the first week of July.
- Main event to take place at 12:30 GMT with the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) coming in. The overall CPI is expected to decelerate from 4% to 3.1% on a yearly basis, while the monthly is expected to pick up some pace from 0.1% to 0.3%. Main driver will be the core CPI which is forecast to stick to a 5% rise, coming from 5.3% on a yearly basis, while the monthly core inflation numbers are expected to slide from 0.4% to 0.3%.
- The estimates for the US core CPI number are between 4.8% and 5.1%. This means that any number below 4.8% will see a substantially weaker US Dollar, while a print above 5.1% will see a substantially stronger USD. A release in between will rather result in a muted and short-lived move in any direction.
- Quite a few Fed speakers today: Neel Kashkari of the Ninth District Federal Reserve Bank at Minneapolis will speak at 13:45 GMT on monetary policy and banking solvency. Raphael W. Bostic from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta will speak around 17:00 GMT at the Atlanta’s Fed Payments Forum. To close off the batch of Fed speakers, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland Loretta Mester will speak on FedNow at 20:00 GMT.
- The US Treasury is set to access the markets as well in order to allocate a 10-year bond auction.
- The Japanese Topix heads lower and closes this Wednesday off by -0.67% after Machine Orders sinked into negative territory. China on the contrary was able to again eke out gains near 1%. European equities firmly in the green and US futures are mildly up.
- The CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in a 92.4% chance of a 25 basis points (bps) interest-rate hike on July 26. Chances of a second hike in November are down to 26.7%. It appears that markets are pricing out again the possibility of a second rate hike and presume that the Fed will hike in July for the last time. Markets expect US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to announce that the pivotal level has been reached at the yearly Jackson-Hole Symposium between August 24 and 26 in Kansas.
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield trades at 3.94% and is continuing its slide lower from 4.09% last week. Traders are again doubling down on whether there will be more than one rate hike from the Fed.
US Dollar Index technical analysis: 101.00 to come under pressure
The US Dollar is in the ropes and does not seem to be able to trigger any turnaround at the moment. For a fifth consecutive day, the US Dollar is losing substantial ground. On Tuesday, it was Asian currencies which were weighing the Greenback, while this Wednesday the US Dollar is losing ground against nearly every major G10 traded currency. This smashes the US Dollar Index (DXY) again to the floor, with the 101 level coming into play, a nearly one-year-low.
On the upside, look for 102.811 at the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) that will partially re-gain its importance after having been chopped up that much a few weeks ago. Only a few inches above the 55-day SMA, the 100-day SMA comes in at 102.93 and could create a firm area of resistance in between both moving averages. In case the DXY makes its way through that region, the high of July at 103.57 will be the level to watch for a further breakout.
On the downside, 101.50 has been broken and the US Dollar price action is starting to get into orbit around 101.00. Once that level is breached, expect to see the Greenback printing near one-year-lows against most major pairs. Special notice for 100.75, as that level has been a floor since February 2nd and could open the door for a slide below 100.00 once broken through it.
Central banks FAQs
What does a central bank do?
Central Banks have a key mandate which is making sure that there is price stability in a country or region. Economies are constantly facing inflation or deflation when prices for certain goods and services are fluctuating. Constant rising prices for the same goods means inflation, constant lowered prices for the same goods means deflation. It is the task of the central bank to keep the demand in line by tweaking its policy rate. For the biggest central banks like the US Federal Reserve (Fed), the European Central Bank (ECB) or the Bank of England (BoE), the mandate is to keep inflation close to 2%.
What does a central bank do when inflation undershoots or overshoots its projected target?
A central bank has one important tool at its disposal to get inflation higher or lower, and that is by tweaking its benchmark policy rate, commonly known as interest rate. On pre-communicated moments, the central bank will issue a statement with its policy rate and provide additional reasoning on why it is either remaining or changing (cutting or hiking) it. Local banks will adjust their savings and lending rates accordingly, which in turn will make it either harder or easier for people to earn on their savings or for companies to take out loans and make investments in their businesses. When the central bank hikes interest rates substantially, this is called monetary tightening. When it is cutting its benchmark rate, it is called monetary easing.
Who decides on monetary policy and interest rates?
A central bank is often politically independent. Members of the central bank policy board are passing through a series of panels and hearings before being appointed to a policy board seat. Each member in that board often has a certain conviction on how the central bank should control inflation and the subsequent monetary policy. Members that want a very loose monetary policy, with low rates and cheap lending, to boost the economy substantially while being content to see inflation slightly above 2%, are called ‘doves’. Members that rather want to see higher rates to reward savings and want to keep a lit on inflation at all time are called ‘hawks’ and will not rest until inflation is at or just below 2%.
Is there a president or head of a central bank?
Normally, there is a chairman or president who leads each meeting, needs to create a consensus between the hawks or doves and has his or her final say when it would come down to a vote split to avoid a 50-50 tie on whether the current policy should be adjusted. The chairman will deliver speeches which often can be followed live, where the current monetary stance and outlook is being communicated. A central bank will try to push forward its monetary policy without triggering violent swings in rates, equities, or its currency. All members of the central bank will channel their stance toward the markets in advance of a policy meeting event. A few days before a policy meeting takes place until the new policy has been communicated, members are forbidden to talk publicly. This is called the blackout period.
Less cash for clunkers – a plunge of 4.2% in costs of old vehicles in June has been lifting market spirits ahead of the all-important CPI release. That means that economists' expectations of a deceleration in underlying inflation to 0.3% MoM is no longer good news.