- US Dollar accelerates its losses as PPI numbers point to further easing of price pressures.
- Traders appear to be reshuffling their portfolio, allocating cash out of safe havens into risk assets.
- US Dollar Index breaks below 103 and heads to 102.84 just hours before the Fed rate decision.
The US Dollar (USD) has completely erased incured gains from past few days or even weeks against a big basket of other currencies. The shift in sentiment was already noticed during the European session as US bonds and the Greenback – both acting as safe havens – were losing interest as investors turned to equities. That move even picked up speed as the Produce Price Index (PPI) numbers for May came out lower and pointed to a further easing of the price pressures in the US, building a case for at least one pause by the Fed later today.
As mentioned already, the Producer Price Index (PPI) numbers acted as a cathalyst, making the US Dollar devalue against most of its peers and had the US Dollar Index (DXY) slide substantially lower after the core PPI for both the year and monthly period, coming in lower as expected. The yearly core PPI came in at 2.8% against 3.2% previous and 2.9% expected. The monthly overall PPI number came in at -0.3% against 0.2% previous month and -0.1% estimate.
Daily digest: US Dollar in a predicament just before the Fed rate decision
- The countdown has started towards the Fed rate decision, with the official release at 18:00 GMT and the FOMC Press Conference by Fed Chairman Powell at 18:30 GMT.
- Geopolitical comments from US Senior Staff member Kurt Campbell on China, where he mentions the US is for de-risking with China, not decoupling. A series of visits with China is expected with US Secretary Antony Blinken leading the team.
- US Producer Price Index (PPI) numbers softed further with the monthly overall PPI at -0.3%, coming from 0.2%. The monthly core PPI remained unchanged at 0.2%. The yearly performances dropped with the overall coming in at 1.1%, coming from 2.3%. The yearly core PPI printed 2.8% against 3.2% previous. This underbuilds the case for a short pause from the Fed as it communicated to be data dependent.
- Initial blip of economic data for this Wednesday came in the form of the MBA Mortgage Applications which came out at 7.2% against -1.4% previous last week. This ends a four-week losing streak.
- China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) came out with comment on the US blacklisting some entities, calling it 'classic economic coercion'. Urges to stop unreasonable pressure for Chinese firms.
- Former US President Donald Trump has been indicted in a federal court for holding back official White House documents. He pleaded not guilty on all charges.
- Equities are not losing steam on their winning streak. Another 33-year high for the Nikkei, while China tech is the biggest winner intraday. European indices are back in the green with the German DAX printing a new historic high and US equity futures are all trading at the highs.
- The US Treasury had to pay a higher yield for sellings its 1-year and 30-year bonds on Tuesday. The auctions for the 30-year bond came in at 3.908%, higher than the market pricing of 3.741%. The 1-year bond yield got placed at 4.93% while 4.64% was trading in the market at that time. This shows less appetite for safe haven bonds from investors, confirming the rotation into riskier assets.
- The CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in a 9% chance of Fed rate hike today, a 71% chance for a hike in July and a 77% chance of a hike for September. Markets have abandoned the idea that there will be interest-rate cuts this year.
- The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield trades at 3.78%, retreating a bti after hitting almost 3.83% at the peak. US bond yields moved higher on the back of Tuesday US inflation numbers, after which investors sold their bond holdings to allocate more money into risk assets. Falling bond prices are inversely correlated to the bond yield. The lower the price, the higher yield that needs to be offered.
US Dollar Index technical analysis: losses accelerate as the two-day FOMC meeting concludes
The US Dollar is in full retreat after the softer PPI numbers, with most currencies in the Dollar Index (DXY) are gaining traction against the Greenback. The 103.00 floor got broken in the aftermath of the PPI numbers earlier today.
On the upside, 105.44 (200-day Simple Moving Average) still acts as a long-term price target to hit.,The next upside key level for the US Dollar Index is at 105.00 (psychological, static level), which acts as an intermediary element to cross the open space.
On the downside, to the 55-day SMA at 102.55 becomes the new price target to the downside. Chances are that should it get tested before the Fed rate decision, it will act as new floor and could trigger a small bounce back to the upside.
Interest rates FAQs
What are interest rates?
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%.
If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
How do interest rates impact currencies?
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
How do interest rates influence the price of Gold?
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank.
If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
What is the Fed Funds rate?
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure.
Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats after Fed meeting, stabilizes around 1.0830 Premium
EUR/USD turned south following the Fed monetary policy announcement, but USD gains were limited. The pair fell from one-month highs near 1.0870 and stabilized around 1.0830. Markets continue to digest the Fed meeting as attention turns to the European Central Bank meeting and US data.
GBP/USD posts highest daily close since April 2022
GBP/USD reached a fresh multi-month high near 1.2700 and then pulled back following the FOMC meeting. The Fed provided a modest boost to the US dollar, which trimmed losses. However, the Pound continues to outperform in the market.
Gold steady below $1,950 and at risk of falling further
XAU/USD trades in the $1,940 region, not far from its May monthly low at $1,932. The Fed upwardly revised the terminal rate projection to 5.6% from 5.1% and dismissed rate cuts this year, pushing stocks lower and the US Dollar up.
Top 3 cryptocurrencies seeing uptick in social volume: Ethereum, XRP, Binance Coin
Social media attention has recently turned to ETH, XRP and Binance Coin (BNB) at the expense of Bitcoin, a sign of increasing confidence in these altcoins among crypto traders even as the price of the most popular cryptocurrency holds above the $25,000 level.
Fed review: Powell's hawkish bluff
While the decision to pause rate hikes was widely anticipated, all eyes were on the communication regarding possibility of future rate hikes. The FOMC participants surprised hawkishly, as the median end-2023 Fed Funds forecast rose by 50bp to 5.50-5.75%.