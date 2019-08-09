US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY ends the week within familiar ranges near the 97.55 level

After the recent drop at the start of August, DXY is stabilizing near the 97.55 level.

The level to beat for buyers are at the 97.80 level, followed by 98.10 and 98.38 resistances.

DXY daily chart

DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). DXY is attempting to find some support as the 10-year US bond yields are rebounding after falling sharply.

DXY 4-hour chart

DXY found support near the 96.55 level above the 200 SMA. The bulls need a clear break above the 97.80 resistance to reclaim the 98.10 level and the 50 SMA. Further up, buyers will look at the 98.36 resistance.

DXY 30-minute chart

The greenback has been consolidating its recent losses for the fourth consecutive day. However, a daily close below 97.15 could be seen as a potential bearish continuation towards the 97.00 figure.

Additional key levels