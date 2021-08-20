US Dollar Index pushes higher, in new 2021 highs around 93.60

- The index moves to new YTD highs in the 93.60/65 band.
- High volatility, steady yields prop up the risk-off mood.
- Fed’s Kaplan is due to speak later in the NA session.
The greenback keeps the positive note well and sound for yet another session and navigates in 2021 highs around 93.60 when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY).
US Dollar Index up on risk aversion, taper speculations
The index advances uninterruptedly since Monday and now clinches levels last seen in November 2020 above the 93.60 level on the back of coronavirus jitters, taper talk and the rebound in volatility.
The prevailing risk-off sentiment follows fresh COVID concerns mainly stemming from the progress of the delta variant and its potential effects on the growth outlook. This preference for the safe havens sustained the demand for the dollar in past weeks along with the Fed’s intentions to start trimming the bond-purchase programme at some point towards year-end.
By the same token, volatility expressed by the VIX index (aka “the panic index”) climbed to multi-day highs above the 20.0 yardstick, extending the weekly bounce from as low as the 15.0 area seen at the end of last week.
Also supporting the improved momentum in the greenback appears the uptick in US 10-year real yields from early August around -1.17% to the vicinity of the -1.0%.
Nothing in the US data space other than a speech by Atlanta Fed R.Kaplan (2023 voter, hawkish). On Thursday, weekly Claims and the Philly Fed index disappointed expectations, while the Leading Index tracked by the Conference Board ticked higher.
What to look for around USD
The dollar trades in fresh tops vs. its peers, extending the upbeat mood in the wake of the publication of the FOMC Minutes on Wednesday, where the Committee acknowledged that the QE tapering is closer than previously expected and the “sustained further progress” in the labour market still needs to be met in spite of the persistent economic recovery. Further support for the buck comes in the form of fresh coronavirus concerns, high inflation and the soft note in the risk complex.
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Biden’s multi-billion plan to support infrastructure and families. US-China trade conflict under the Biden’s administration. Tapering speculation vs. economic recovery. US real interest rates vs. Europe. Debt ceiling debate. Potential hint at the timing of QE tapering at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Geopolitical risks stemming from Afghanistan.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is gaining 0.03% at 93.59 and a break above 93.62 (2021 high Aug.20) would open the door to 94.00 (round level) and then 94.30 (monthly high Nov.4 2020). On the flip side, the next support is located at 92.47 (low Aug.13) followed by 92.37 (50-day SMA) and finally 91.78 (monthly low Jul.30).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off the lows as the dollar takes a breather
EUR/USD is trading below 1.17 but off the lows. The dollar is taking a break from its gains led by fears of tapering from the Federal Reserve and rising COVID-19 cases. German PPI beat estimates with 1.9% MoM.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.36 after weak UK data
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.36, under pressure after the UK reported a plunge of 2.5% in Retail Sales, far worse than expected. The dollar is benefiting from safe-haven flows. Speculation about Fed tapering continues.
XAU/USD braces for a bumpy road to $1,835
Gold picks up bids to refresh intraday high amid US dollar pullback. Mixed catalysts confuse market players and the USD bulls. Virus woes remain on the table but stimulus, vaccines and China offer recent filters.
Coinbase to add $500 million in crypto including Ether, DeFi tokens on balance sheet
Coinbase has gotten the green light to invest $500 million in leading cryptocurrencies to its balance sheet. The firm aims to be the first publicly traded company to hold Ether, DeFi tokens, and various digital assets.
When is a taper not a rate hike? Whenever the Fed says so
The questions around the primary topic in world markets continue to grow. Will the Fed announce the long-awaited taper of its bond program at its September meeting?