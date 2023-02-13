US Dollar Index grinds higher past 103.50 as US inflation looms amid mixed Fed concerns

- US Dollar Index stays defensive after two-week uptrend.
- Fed’s Barkin sounds dovish despite pushing back rate cut talks.
- US-China tension weigh on sentiment and favor DXY bulls amid dicey markets.
- US CPI for January appears important after recently firmer US jobs data, inflation cues.
US Dollar Index (DXY) remains sidelined bear 103.60 as the greenback buyers await the US inflation data during early Monday, following a two-week uptrend.
In doing so, the US Dollar’s gauge versus the six major currencies portrays the market’s cautious mood amid firmer US data, mixed comments from the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials and geopolitical fears surrounding “unidentified objects” which raised US-China tension.
On Friday, preliminary readings of the US University of Michigan (UoM) Consumer Sentiment for February rose to 66.4 versus 65.0 expected and 64.9 prior. Further, the UoM noted that the year-ahead inflation expectations rebounded to 4.2% this month, from 3.9% in January and 4.4% in December. “Long-run inflation expectations (5-year) remained at 2.9% for the third straight month and stayed within the narrow 2.9-3.1% range for 18 of the last 19 months,” Stated UoM. Further, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics announced on Friday that it revised the monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) for December to +0.1% from -0.1%, based on updated seasonal adjustment factors.
Considering the data, Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker pushed back the chatters of a Fed rate cut during 2023. However, the policymaker did mention, “Fed not likely to cut this year but may be able to in 2024 if inflation starts ebbing.” Comments from Fed’s Harker were in line with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and Richmond Federal Reserve (Fed) President Thomas Barkin who previously refrained from cheering upbeat US jobs report. On the other hand, the majority of the Fed Governors and the US diplomats, including US President Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, ruled out US recession concerns and appear hawkish for the Fed. Hence, there prevails a dilemma among the Fed policymakers which in turn makes this week’s US inflation data all the more important.
Not only the mixed Fed and anxiety ahead of the US inflation but the US and China’s shootings of unidentified objects, with the White House alleging China over spying, also seems to weigh on the market sentiment and favor the DXY bulls. During the weekend, the Pentagon shot down a mystery object by saying that it appeared to have traveled near US military sites and posed not just a threat to civilian aviation but also as a potential tool for surveillance. “It was the fourth unidentified flying object to be shot down over North America by a US missile in a little more than a week,” said Reuters.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures print mild losses and the US Treasury bond yields remain sidelined.
Moving on, risk catalysts may entertain DXY traders ahead of Tuesday’s key CPI data for January. Should the scheduled inflation numbers manage to remain firmer, the odds of the Fed’s policy pivot get thinner and allow the US Dollar to remain firmer, which in turn could weigh on prices of commodities and the Antipodeans.
Technical analysis
A daily closing beyond the 50-DMA, around 103.40 by the press time, hints at the DXY’s ability to cross the descending resistance line from late May, close to 103.75 at the latest.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|103.61
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|103.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|102.4
|Daily SMA50
|103.46
|Daily SMA100
|106.07
|Daily SMA200
|106.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|103.68
|Previous Daily Low
|102.9
|Previous Weekly High
|103.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|102.64
|Previous Monthly High
|105.63
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|103.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|103.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|102.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|102.3
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|103.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|104.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|104.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Key support in play with eyes on 0.6900/50 for the opening range
AUD/USD bears were unconvincing on Friday and we have seen little in the way of a commitment so far in the open on Monday, albeit in very early days in an illiquid open.
EUR/USD: Sellers attack 1.0660 key support at monthly low
EUR/USD bears roll up their sleeves while poking the short-term key support around 1.0660 during Monday’s Asian session, following a two-week downtrend. The major currency pair’s bearish performance could be linked to the previous week’s downside break of the 50-DMA.
Gold bears flex muscles ahead of United States inflation
Gold price (XAU/USD) kick-start the key week with mild gains around $1,865 as traders braces for the key United States inflation data. Even if the yellow metal is up 0.09% intraday at the latest, the XAU/USD bears remain hopeful.
MATIC explodes as Polygon price sees whale-size inflow with 4.56bio $MATIC in demand
Polygon (MATIC) price is set to close the week with some small gains, where the profit mounted up to 11% at one point. Unfortunately, bulls had to give up and give back some gains as several headwinds and risk events were nibbling at the profit from the bulls.
CPI: The wrecking ball
Given the hawkish tone to last week's Fedspeak, all eyes will be on Tuesday's CPI report for January. Traders will think a more robust CPI print would look less like a one-off and more like part of a trend.