- The index gathers extra steam and trades in multi-session highs.
- The risk-off mood keeps bolstering the demand for the dollar.
- Housing data, Industrial Production due next in the US docket.
The greenback rises further and motivates the US Dollar Index (DXY) to trade in multi-session peaks near 106.80 on turnaround Tuesday.
US Dollar Index up on risk-off mood, looks to data
The index advances for the third session in a row and extend further the rebound from last week’s 5-week lows near 104.60, always on the back of the intense offered stance in the risk complex.
The extra improvement in the buck comes despite the muted performance of US yields, which keep hovering around Monday’s closing levels.
In the US data universe, Housing Starts and Building Permits are due later seconded by Industrial Production and the weekly report on US crude oil inventories by the API.
What to look for around USD
The strong rebound in the dollar comes in response to some worsening conditions in the risk complex, which motivates DXY to now shift its attention to the 107.00 neighbourhood.
The dollar, in the meantime, is poised to suffer some extra volatility amidst investors’ repricing of the next move by the Federal Reserve, namely a 50 bps or 75 bps hike in September.
Looking at the macro scenario, the dollar appears propped up by the Fed’s divergence vs. most of its G10 peers (especially the ECB) in combination with bouts of geopolitical effervescence and occasional re-emergence of risk aversion.
Key events in the US this week: Building Permits, Housing Starts, Industrial Production (Tuesday) – MBA Mortgage Applications, Retail Sales, Business Inventories, FOMC Minutes (Wednesday) – Initial Claims, Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, CB Leading Index, Existing Home Sales (Thursday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Hard/soft/softish? landing of the US economy. Escalating geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. Fed’s more aggressive rate path this year and 2023. US-China trade conflict.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is gaining 0.07% at 106.55 and a breakout of 107.42 (weekly high post-FOMC July 27) would expose 109.29 (2022 high July 15) and then 109.77 (monthly high September 2002). On the other hand, immediate support comes at 104.63 (monthly low August 10) seconded by 103.80 (100-day SMA) and finally 103.67 (weekly low June 27).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays on the backfoot near 1.0150 amid dollar strength
EUR/USD has failed to stage a rebound following Monday's decline and started to edge lower in the European session on Tuesday. The pair trades below 1.0150 with the dollar continuing to gather strength. Eyes on ZEW survey, US housing data.
GBP/USD extends slide toward 1.2000 after UK data
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure in the early European session amid risk aversion on Tuesday and declined toward 1.2000 before staging a modest rebound. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 3.8% in June.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,780
Following a consolidation phase above $1,780 in the Asian session, gold lost its traction and declined toward $1,775. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds in positive territory near 2.8%, making it difficult for XAU/USD to gather recovery momentum.
Bitcoin price all but confirms a bearish breakout amid opposing on-chain metrics
Bitcoin price shows a confluence of bearish developments that suggests an incoming downtrend. This development could halt the bullish outlook seen in Ethereum and other related altcoins. Bitcoin price is in a classic Wyckoff Distribution Phase.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!