- DXY wobbles around the 103.30 region.
- US yields show a mixed performance on Friday.
- Markets’ attention will be on the US CPI release.
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), exchanges gains with losses in the 103.30 region at the end of the week.
US Dollar Index capped by 103.35/40
The index trades in an erratic fashion on Friday following Thursday’s strong advance to the area beyond the 103.00 figure.
The intense sell-off in the risk complex gathered extra steam after the ECB did not sound as hawkish as many were expecting at its event on Thursday, lending extra wings to the buck and propelling the index to fresh multi-week highs past the 103.00 yardstick.
In the US cash markets, yields in the belly and the long end of the curve appear to be taking a breather on Friday vs. the continuation of the uptrend in the short end.
In the US data space, it will be all about inflation later in the session with the publication of May’s CPI figures as well as the advanced June's Consumer Sentiment gauge.
What to look for around USD
The index reclaimed the 103.00 mark and beyond after the ECB failed to surprise market participants on Thursday.
The dollar, in the meantime, appears supported in the short term following the resumption of the selling bias in the risk-associated space, while the Fed’s divergence vs. most of its G10 peers coupled with bouts of geopolitical effervescence, higher US yields and a potential “hard landing” of the US economy are all factors still supportive of a stronger dollar in the next months.
Key events in the US this week: Inflation Rate, Flash Consumer Sentiment, Monthly Budget Statement (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Powell’s “softish” landing… what does that mean? Escalating geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. Fed’s more aggressive rate path this year and 2023. US-China trade conflict. Future of Biden’s Build Back Better plan.
US Dollar Index relevant levels
Now, the index is gaining 0.01% at 103.32 and a break above 103.36 (monthly high June 9) would open the door to 105.00 (2022 high May 13) and finally 105.63 (high December 11 2002). On the other hand, the next contention emerges at 101.75 (55-day SMA) followed by 101.64 (monthly low June 3) and then 101.29 (monthly low May 30).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.0600 ahead of US CPI data
EUR/USD has failed to preserve its recovery momentum in the European morning and declined to the 1.0600 area after ECB policymaker Holzmann said the market reacted "very well" to ECB policy announcements. Investors await the May inflation data from the US.
GBP/USD eases below 1.2500, US Inflation eyed
GBP/USD is paring gains while trading below 1.2500 in early European trading. UK PM Johnson fails to impress bulls, NI Protocol chatters pick up steam on fears of a repeal. Meanwhile, the US dollar consolidates the upside ahead of the key US CPI data.
Gold vulnerable amid firmer USD, key levels to watch
Gold Price is trading with size-able losses on the final trading day of the week, as investors seek refuge in the safe-haven US dollar amid persistent fears over rising inflation and a potential recession.
Bitcoin price to $12,000? Renowned analyst says crypto winter isn’t over
FXStreet sat down with technical analyst Big Cheds to evaluate where Bitcoin price could be heading next. We talked about the probability of a dead cat bounce and forecasted when BTC could bottom out.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!