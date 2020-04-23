US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY grinds up, holding above 100.00 mark

  • US dollar index (DXY) ends Thursday above the 100.00 mark. 
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 100.50 resistance. 
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY is trading above the main SMAs on the daily chart as the index continues the bullish grind and settles above the 100.00 mark on the fourth day of the week.
 
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
DXY broke above the 100.50 intraday but is on track to end the New York session below it. However, the uptrend remains, for now, intact as the greenback holds above the 100.00 figure with bulls still eyeing the 100.50 level en route to the 101.00 figure. Support can be seen near the 100.00 and 99.60 levels. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 100.43
Today Daily Change 0.09
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 100.34
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 99.71
Daily SMA50 99.23
Daily SMA100 98.39
Daily SMA200 98.27
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 100.5
Previous Daily Low 99.89
Previous Weekly High 100.3
Previous Weekly Low 98.83
Previous Monthly High 103
Previous Monthly Low 94.63
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 100.27
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 100.13
Daily Pivot Point S1 99.99
Daily Pivot Point S2 99.64
Daily Pivot Point S3 99.38
Daily Pivot Point R1 100.59
Daily Pivot Point R2 100.85
Daily Pivot Point R3 101.2

 

 

