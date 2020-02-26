US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY bearish correction from 2020 top intact

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY is in retracement mode for the fourth consecutive day. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 99.00 figure. 
 

DXY daily chart

 
The US dollar index (DXY) is pulling back down below the 2019 high at 99.67 level. The risk-off mode and the all-time low in US bond-yields are weighing on DXY. 
 
 

DXY four-hour chart

 
The greenback is trading near its lowest in seven days while challenging the 100 SMA on the four-hour chart. The current weakness is probably going to lead to further losses, especially on a break below the 99.00 figure en route towards the 98.80 and 98.40 price levels. DXY is expected to meet resistance on any run to 99.20 or 99.40 level.
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 99.28
Today Daily Change 0.30
Today Daily Change % 0.30
Today daily open 98.98
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 98.75
Daily SMA50 97.91
Daily SMA100 97.88
Daily SMA200 97.84
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 99.39
Previous Daily Low 98.88
Previous Weekly High 99.91
Previous Weekly Low 99.04
Previous Monthly High 98.19
Previous Monthly Low 96.42
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 99.07
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 99.2
Daily Pivot Point S1 98.78
Daily Pivot Point S2 98.57
Daily Pivot Point S3 98.27
Daily Pivot Point R1 99.29
Daily Pivot Point R2 99.59
Daily Pivot Point R3 99.8

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

