By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
United States CFTC Gold NC net positions climbed from previous $106K to $116.3K
FXStreet
|
Mar 24, 22:47 GMT
Australia CFTC AUD NC net positions rose from previous $43.3K to $44.955K
FXStreet
|
Mar 24, 21:49 GMT
United Kingdom CFTC GBP NC net positions declined to £-107.844K from previous £-107.1K
FXStreet
|
Mar 24, 21:49 GMT
European Monetary Union CFTC EUR NC net positions climbed from previous €-41K to €-19.662K
FXStreet
|
Mar 24, 21:49 GMT
Japan CFTC JPY NC net positions: ¥-66.987K vs ¥-71.3K
FXStreet
|
Mar 24, 21:48 GMT
Wall Street mixed after action-packed session
FXStreet
|
Mar 24, 21:16 GMT
Trump: Republicans were 10 to 15 votes short on healthcare vote
FXStreet
|
Mar 24, 20:38 GMT
Trump: Republicans will probably work on tax reform now
FXStreet
|
Mar 24, 20:33 GMT
Tax reform more difficult - U.S. House Speaker Ryan
FXStreet
|
Mar 24, 20:25 GMT
We came up short on bill - U.S. House Speaker Ryan
FXStreet
|
Mar 24, 20:21 GMT
US Dollar jumps above 99.50
FXStreet
|
Mar 24, 20:14 GMT
This bill is done - House Energy and Commerce Chairman Walden - RTRS
FXStreet
|
Mar 24, 20:01 GMT
Trump: Effort on healthcare bill is over for now - RTRS
FXStreet
|
Mar 24, 19:55 GMT
U.S. House is adjourning for Friday; unclear when it will return - RTRS
FXStreet
|
Mar 24, 19:52 GMT
Trump asked U.S. House leaders to cancel vote on Republican healthcare bill - RTRS
FXStreet
|
Mar 24, 19:47 GMT
USD/JPY refreshes four-month low
FXStreet
|
Mar 24, 19:37 GMT
U.S. House Speaker Ryan has told Trump the healthcare bill will not pass the House -CNN - RTRS
FXStreet
|
Mar 24, 19:13 GMT
U.S. House Freedom Caucus Chairman Meadows leaves meeting - RTRS
FXStreet
|
Mar 24, 19:06 GMT
EUR/CHF MACD fails to challenge recent highs
FXStreet
|
Mar 24, 19:02 GMT
US dollar index holds at weekly lows ahead of health bill vote
FXStreet
|
Mar 24, 18:58 GMT
