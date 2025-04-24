Gold prices rose in United Arab Emirates on Thursday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.

The price for Gold stood at 393.07 United Arab Emirates Dirhams (AED) per gram, up compared with the AED 388.34 it cost on Wednesday.

The price for Gold increased to AED 4,584.56 per tola from AED 4,529.57 per tola a day earlier.

Unit measure Gold Price in AED 1 Gram 393.07 10 Grams 3,930.59 Tola 4,584.56 Troy Ounce 12,225.89

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent denied reports that the White House is considering unilaterally slashing tariffs on Chinese imports. Bessent added that high duties imposed by both sides need to come down mutually before talks can begin, tempering hopes for a quick resolution to the US-China trade standoff and reviving demand for the traditional safe-haven Gold price.

The Federal Reserve's Beige Book showed that pervasive uncertainty over US President Donald Trump’s shifting tariff plans threatens to curtail growth in the months ahead. The report further revealed that consumer spending remains mixed, while the labor market has shown signs of cooling after stalling or edging lower in many Fed districts, pointing to a gloomy outlook.

On the economic data front, a preliminary reading of S&P Global’s Composite PMI indicated US business activity expanded at a slower pace in April. The data revealed a diverging performance across sectors, with manufacturing activity continuing to grow modestly, while the non-manufacturing PMI pointed to signs that demand in the services sector may be losing steam.

The US Dollar erodes a part of its recovery gains registered over the past two days amid bets that the Federal Reserve will resume its rate-cutting cycle in June and lower borrowing costs at least three times by the end of this year. This turns out to be another factor that benefits the non-yielding yellow metal, though a generally positive risk tone might cap any further gains.

Meanwhile, signs of easing trade tensions between the world's two largest economies and receding fears that the Fed could lose its autonomy boosted investors' appetite for riskier assets. This might hold back bulls from placing fresh bets around the XAU/USD as traders now look to the US macro data – Jobless Claims and Durable Goods Orders – for short-term impetuses.

FXStreet calculates Gold prices in United Arab Emirates by adapting international prices (USD/AED) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.

Gold FAQs Why do people invest in Gold? Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government. Who buys the most Gold? Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves. How is Gold correlated with other assets? Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal. What does the price of Gold depend on? The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

