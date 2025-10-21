Gold prices fell in United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.

The price for Gold stood at 512.39 United Arab Emirates Dirhams (AED) per gram, down compared with the AED 514.35 it cost on Monday.

The price for Gold decreased to AED 5,976.43 per tola from AED 5,999.31 per tola a day earlier.

Unit measure Gold Price in AED 1 Gram 512.39 10 Grams 5,123.90 Tola 5,976.43 Troy Ounce 15,937.23

2025 Gold Forecast Guide [PDF] Download your free copy of the 2025 Gold Forecast

Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold bulls turn cautious as modest USD uptick offsets a combination of supporting factors

The US Dollar attracts some buyers for the third consecutive day and exerts some downward pressure on the Gold price during the Asian session on Tuesday. Moreover, the global risk sentiment remains well supported by signs of easing US-China trade tensions and turns out to be another factor undermining the safe-haven precious metal.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that a full-scale tariff on China would be unsustainable. Trump added on Sunday that said that both countries would strike a fantastic deal, though he warned that failure to reach an agreement could see China face potential tariffs of 155%. This keeps focus squarely on US-China trade talks next week.

According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, traders have nearly fully priced in a 25-basis-points rate cut at each of the US Federal Reserve's policy meetings in October and in December. This might keep a lid on any meaningful USD appreciating move and continue to act as a tailwind for the non-yielding yellow metal amid economic risks.

Investors seem worried that a prolonged US government closure would affect the economic performance. The Senate voted against reopening the US government for the 11th time on Monday, extending the shutdown to a third week as both sides remain deadlocked. Trump accused the opposition of blocking efforts to curb illegal immigration.

Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly reiterated his demand that Ukraine give up all of Donetsk Oblast as a condition for ending the war, and suggested that Russia would be willing to surrender parts of occupied southern Ukraine. Adding to this, Trump said on Sunday that the battle lines should be frozen where they currently stand.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, however, has repeatedly rejected the idea of forfeiting the Donbas, or any other occupied ground, to Russia. This keeps geopolitical risks in play, which should further extend some support to the safe-haven precious metal and contribute to limiting any meaningful corrective pullback.

Traders might also opt to wait for the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures on Friday, which might provide some cues about the Fed's rate-cut path. This, in turn, will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics and driving the XAU/USD pair ahead of the crucial two-day FOMC policy meeting starting next Tuesday.

FXStreet calculates Gold prices in United Arab Emirates by adapting international prices (USD/AED) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.

Gold FAQs Why do people invest in Gold? Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government. Who buys the most Gold? Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves. How is Gold correlated with other assets? Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal. What does the price of Gold depend on? The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)