Gold prices fell in United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.

The price for Gold stood at 399.45 United Arab Emirates Dirhams (AED) per gram, down compared with the AED 405.22 it cost on Tuesday.

The price for Gold decreased to AED 4,659.12 per tola from AED 4,726.45 per tola a day earlier.

Unit measure Gold Price in AED 1 Gram 399.45 10 Grams 3,994.51 Tola 4,659.12 Troy Ounce 12,424.22

Daily Digest Market Movers: Gold price is pressured by a combination of factors as traders away Fed decision

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer are set to meet their Chinese counterparts in Switzerland on Saturday to discuss trade and economic issues. This marks the first direct talks since the US imposed tariffs on China and a step toward resolving a trade war between the world's two largest economies.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he and top administration officials will review potential trade deals over the next two weeks to decide which ones to accept. This, however, counters Trump's earlier statement that his administration could announce trade deals with some countries as soon as this week.

Furthermore, Trump had announced 100% tariffs on movies produced outside the US and also indicated that he plans to announce fresh tariffs on pharmaceutical imports over the next two weeks. This keeps investors on the edge and might continue to act as a tailwind for the safe-haven Gold price amid rising geopolitical risks.

A Kremlin spokesman says Russia will stick to its plans for a unilaterally-imposed ceasefire between 8 and 11 May but warned that an appropriate response will be given immediately if Ukraine does not also halt the fire. Meanwhile, Russia and Ukraine swapped 205 prisoners of war each in an exchange mediated by the United Arab Emirates.

Israel's security Cabinet unanimously approved a plan to widen the military offensive in Gaza. The plan involves the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) invading and gradually seizing control of Gaza territory. Although no formal details were announced, officials said the operation would not begin until after Trump’s visit to the Middle East next week.

Investors keenly await the Federal Reserve’s decision later this Wednesday. The accompanying monetary policy statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments at the post-meeting press conference will be scrutinized for cues about the future rate-cut path. This will drive the US Dollar demand and influence the non-yielding yellow metal.

FXStreet calculates Gold prices in United Arab Emirates by adapting international prices (USD/AED) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.

Gold FAQs Why do people invest in Gold? Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government. Who buys the most Gold? Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves. How is Gold correlated with other assets? Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal. What does the price of Gold depend on? The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.

