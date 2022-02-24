UN Security Council begins the Emergency Meeting as Ukraine requests

Reuters is now reporting that the Emergency meeting of the United Nations (UN) Security Council begins on the request of Ukraine.
UN Secretary-General said: Russian “President Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine.”
Markets have gone into a tailspin on the fateful event, with the Russian President Vladimir Putin authorizing a special military operation in Donbas.
