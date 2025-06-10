UK Unemployment Rate climbs to 4.6% in the quarter to April as expected

The UK Unemployment Rate rose to 4.6% in three months to April.

The Claimant Count Change for Britain stood at 33.1K in May.

GBP/USD holds losses below 1.3550 after weak UK employment data.

The United Kingdom’s (UK) ILO Unemployment increased to 4.6% in the three months to April after reporting 4.5% in the quarter to March, data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Tuesday.

The data aligned with the market estimates.

Additional details of the report showed that the number of people claiming jobless benefits rose 33.1K in May, compared with a revised decline of 21.2K in April, missing the expected 9.5K figure.

The Employment Change data came in at 89K in April versus 112K in March.

Meanwhile, Average Earnings, excluding Bonus, in the UK increased 5.2% three months year-over-year (3M YoY) in April versus a revised 5.5% growth booked previously. The market forecast was for a 5.4% reading.

Another measure of wage inflation, Average Earnings, including Bonus, ticked up by 5.3% in the same period after accelerating by a revised 5.6% in the quarter through March. The data missed the estimate of 5.5%.

GBP/USD reaction to the UK employment report

GBP/USD remains under moderate selling pressure following the release of the UK employment data. The pair is trading 0.23% lower on the day at 1.3523, as of writing.