UK: Retail lobby group calls for discussions over post-Brexit food checks

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) called for urgent discussions between the European Union and the UK officials over the proposed post-Brexit Irish Sea border checks for food products, as reported by Reuters.

"We have always argued for a long term pragmatic approach to checks and paperwork on food moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland; one that recognises the need for EU import controls but does not add unnecessary bureaucracy and costs, reducing choice for Northern Ireland consumers," Andrew Opie, director of food & sustainability at the BRC said.

Market reaction

This headline doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was down 0.7% on a daily basis at 6,993.