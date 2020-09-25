UK PM Johnson's spokesman: Will strengthen pandemic restrictions if needed

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Friday that the UK has had useful exchanges with the EU in recent weeks and reiterated that they are working hard to reach deal with the EU, as reported by Reuters.

Commenting on the rising number coronavirus infections in the UK, the spokesman noted that they will strengthen pandemic restrictions if needed.

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was down 0.3% on the day at 5,805.