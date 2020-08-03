UK PM Johnson spokesman: Trade discussions with Japan making good progress

Trade discussions with Japan have been making good progress and the Japanese foreign minister will visit Britain later this week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday, as reported by Reuters.

Commenting on TikTok's parent company ByteDance's potential relocation to London, "in general, the UK is a fair and open market for investment that support UK jobs," the spokesman noted.

Market reaction

The UK's FTSE 100 Index continues to push higher on Monday and was last seen gaining 1.3% on a daily basis at 5,974.