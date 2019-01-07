UK PM candidate Hunt: Will be challenging to reach new Brexit deal with EU

Jeremy Hunt, one of the candidates to succeed British Prime Minister Theresa May, crossed the wires, via Reuters, recently, saying that it will be challenging to reach a new Brexit deal with the EU while adding that they will take a different approach from PM May.

"People can live with a lot of what we have in the current Brexit agreement," Hunt stated. "We will pay what is legally owed from 39 billion pound Brexit divorce bill even if Britain leaves without a deal."

"It will take longer for the EU to get the money and it will not be 39 billion pounds if we don't get a deal."

The GBP/USD pair didn't react to these remarks and was last seen trading at 1.2640, losing 0.42% on a daily basis.