Timing of Obamacare vote uncertain as Trump struggles to win support - RTRS

According to Reuters, U.S. President Donald Trump struggled on Thursday to win over skeptical members of his own Republican Party, risking a failure on one of his top legislative priorities, dismantling Obamacare.

Key quotes

Although Republicans have a majority in the House, Democrats are united against the bill and Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan, who has championed the bill, can afford to lose only 21 Republican votes

Bill's strongest opponents - the conservative House Freedom Caucus - say the bill, known formally as the American Health Care Act, does not go far enough to undo Obamacare

Freedom Caucus member Justin Amash: "Nothing new came out of it, they're not going to pass the bill."

Amash: "The vote will fail if held Thursday night"

Freedom Caucus chairman Rep. Mark Meadows: "There are not enough votes."

On a separate report, CNBC claimed that there are not enough votes to pass the bill after White House's final offer on Obamacare replacement. Furthermore, MSNBC said a count by NBC News showed that 30 Republicans were planning to vote "no" or were leaning that way.