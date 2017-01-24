Supreme Court Brexit decision: UK Govt loses Brexit appeal over Article-50 vote

The United Kingdom Supreme Court’s decision on the Brexit process revealed that the UK government cannot trigger the Article 50 without a Parliamentary vote. The decision was made by an 8-3 majority.

Key Details:

UK Supreme Court rules devolved assemblies in Scotland & Northern Ireland don’t need to give assent before Brexit is triggered

