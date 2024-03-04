Stock Market Today: Main indexes trim gains on Monday as investors buckle down for key data

Share:

Wall Street's main indexes see thin losses to start the week.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended last week at all-time highs.

Fed Chairman Powell will testify before Congress later in the week.

The S&P 500 (SPX) index fell 0.12% to close the session at 5,130.95. The Dow Jones (DJIA) dropped 0.25% to end at 38,989.83, while the Nasdaq (IXIC) lost 0.41% to finish at 16,207.51.

Stock market news

The Utilities Sector gained 1.65% on Monday, beating out the Real Estate Sector which climbed 1.07% on the day. The Communications Services Sector declined 1.51% as the biggest-losing sector on Monday, followed closely by the Consumer Discretionary Sector which fell 1.27% on the day.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) climbed 10.22% to kick off the new trading week, ending Monday at $17.15 per share. Tesla Inc. (TSLA) was the market's loss leader on Monday, shedding 7.15% and wrapping up at $188.14 at the closing bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) closed the previous week virtually unchanged at 39,087.39, the S&P 500 (SPX) rose nearly 1% to close at a new all-time high of 5,137.07 and the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) added over 1% to end at a record of 16,274.94.

Assessing the latest developments in equity markets, “the S&P 500 gained +0.95% last week (and +0.80% on Friday), meaning the index has now recorded positive weekly gains for 16 out of the last 18 weeks, the first time since 1971,” noted Jim Reid, global head of economics and thematic research at Deutsche Bank, and continued:

“Talking of milestones, the Russell 2000 reached its highest level since April 2022, jumping +2.96% on the week (and +1.05% on Friday), so the rally was fairly broad. But it was tech stocks that led Friday’s sizeable rally, with the Magnificent 7 up +1.27% (+1.74% over the week). A strong earnings beat by Dell Technologies (+31.62% Friday) lifted semiconductor stocks (+4.29%) and saw Nvidia (+4.00%) move above $2trn market cap for the first time.”

