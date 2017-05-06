S&P’s Kraemer: Brexit outcome, not election to determine UK rating move

The NY Times now reporting an interview carried by Reuters earlier today, citing Moritz Kraemer, S&P Global Ratings chief sovereign ratings officer, as he expressed his take on the UK ratings.

Key Quotes:

When asked if Thursday's election could result in a move of S&P's UK's rating - "No, not because of the election."

"The outcome is not particularly contested. I think all the polls still suggest the Conservative party will win a majority. She (UK Prime Minister Theresa May) has been pretty clear she wants a hard Brexit."

"So what this rating will hang on is the outcome of the negotiations and the future relations the UK will have with the European Union."