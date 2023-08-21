S&P500 Futures, yields edge higher on China, Fed concerns as markets brace for Jackson Hole

- Market sentiment remains sluggish as China tries to tame pessimism via multiple steps but fails to gain acceptance of late.
- Traders struggle over Fed Chair Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole after mostly upbeat US data prod policy pivot concerns.
- S&P500 Futures bounce off nine-week low, yields reverse Friday’s pullback with mild gains.
- PMIs, central bankers will be in the spotlight as risk aversion fades.
The risk appetite improves a bit on early Monday as traders prepare for this week’s annual central bankers’ speeches at the Jackson Hole. Also likely to have favored the market sentiment could be the headlines suggesting more stimulus from China, as well as the People’s Bank of China’s (PBoC) rate cut. However, mixed concerns about the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s monetary policy bias on Friday seem to prod the momentum amid a light calendar.
While portraying the mood, the S&P500 Futures print mild gains around 4,390 to extend the previous day’s rebound from the lowest level since mid-June. On the same line, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields also reverse Friday’s retreat by rising back to 4.28% at the latest. It’s worth noting that Wall Street closed mixed on Friday whereas the US Treasury bond yields retreat after poking the yearly high.
Talking about China, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), lowered the one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) to 3.45% from 3.55% previous and 3.40% expected. However, the Chinese central bank kept the five-year LPRs unchanged at 4.20%. In the last week, the PBoC cut the Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF), Standing Lending Facility rates (SLFs) and Reverse Repo Rates to infuse liquidity into the world's second-largest economy.
Also, Chinese state media Xinhua came out with the news suggesting the authorities plan to introduce subsidies for fertilizers and pesticides in the northern region of the nation, per Reuters. On the same line, the weekend news from China suggests the dragon nation’s more efforts to infuse liquidity into the world’s second-largest economy, which in turn triggered the market’s cautious optimism during early Monday.
On the other hand, Goldman Sachs expects Fed Chair Powell to sound defensive during the annual event of the central bankers but the Bank of America (BofA) expects Fed’s Powell to push back against the rate cut expectations. The reason for these banks’ indecision could be linked to the recently mixed US data and the previous bias about the policy pivot.
Upbeat US NY Fed Manufacturing Index, Retail Sales and wage growth allowed the US Dollar to remain firmer for the fifth consecutive week, especially backed by the hawkish Fed Minutes. That said, the latest Fed Minutes showed that most policymakers preferred supporting the battle again the ‘sticky’ inflation, despite being divided on the imminent rate hike. Additionally, the market players started reassessing previous biases about the major central banks and added strength to the risk aversion, primarily fuelled by the China-linked woes. That said, investors anticipated that the end of the rate hike cycle is still unclear, which means more bearish pressure on riskier assets and a rush for the US Dollar.
Moving on, the preliminary readings of August month’s Purchasing Managers Indexes (PMIs) and the central bankers’ speeches at the annual Jackson Hole Symposium event will be crucial to watch amid indecision about the “higher for longer” rates.
Also read: Forex Today: Pound outperforms; Turn for central bankers to speak
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.0900 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD is posting small gains in Monday's European morning, having stalled its recovery under 1.0900. The upside seems capped in the wake of renewed safe-haven demand for the US Dollar. Traders now look forward to the Buba monthly report for a fresh impetus.
GBP/USD sticks to modest gains below mid-1.2700s
GBP/USD attracts some buyers on the first day of a new week, sticking to its modest gains, below mid-1.2700s. The pair remains confined in familiar trading, as the mixed fundamental backdrop warrants caution ahead of the Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium due later this week.
Gold sellers eye $1,865 and central bankers
Gold Price remains on the back foot at the lowest level in five months as market players seek solace in the US Dollar amid uncertainty ahead of this week’s top-tier data/events. Also exerting downside pressure on the XAU/USD could be the pessimism surrounding one of the world’s biggest commodity users, namely China.
XRP price recovers as experts predict SEC will focus on programmatic sales in appeal against Ripple ruling
The ongoing SEC vs Ripple saga had no new updates over the weekend, and the XRP community of holders watched and waited as experts analyzed where the financial regulator is headed next.
The focusing is rising on the money markets by Jackson Hole symposium
PBOC decided in the beginning of the new week to resume its easing track lowering its yearly (LPR) by 0.1%, while the consensus was referring to 0.15% to be now 3.45% keeping in the same time its (LPR) unchanged at 4.20%.