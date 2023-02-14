Economists at Deutsche Bank expect the S&P 500 Index to fall towards 3250 in the third quarter. However, the index is expected to move back higher to end the year at 4500.
Current bear market rally to continue through Q1 into Q2
“In the short term, we see the current bear market rally continuing through Q1 into Q2.”
“After a flat performance in Q2 as recession concerns build, equities will then fall significantly in Q3 as the recession begins, with the S&P 500 falling to 3250.”
“We expect the S&P to bottom half-way through the recession and recover the decline during Q4, reaching 4500 by 2023 year-end.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD volatile and around 1.0750 post-US CPI
EUR/USD is still looking for direction after having spiked to 1.0800 with the initial reaction to US CPI data. Annual inflation in the US declined to 6.4% in January from 6.5% in December but came in higher than the market expectation of 6.2%.
GBP/USD battles to retain gains as markets assess US CPI data
GBP/USD climbed to a 12-day high above 1.2250 after US CPI data but returned below 1.2150, erasing all of its daily gains. As investors assess the January inflation data, which showed that the Core CPI rose 0.4% on a monthly basis, the US Dollar gathers strength against its rivals.
Gold buyers fight back after US CPI´s knee-jerk Premium
Spot gold dipped to a fresh one-month low of $1,843.22 a troy ounce for the first time since early in January, bouncing from the level to recover the $ 1860 mark. The slump came after Wall Street’s opening and following the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) release.
Are Cardano whales gearing up for ADA price recovery rally?
Cardano network’s large wallet investors have increased their activity in the altcoin. Whale and shark addresses holding between 10,000 and 10 million ADA scooped up a higher volume of Cardano since the FTX exchange collapse.
TSLA stock dips on lower CPI but raises price of Model Y again
Tesla dipped before the market open on Tuesday as the January Consumer Price Index, a reading of inflation, came in slightly higher than expected.