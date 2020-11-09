S&P 500 Index tend to perform well in the three-month period following an election – MUFG

The confirmation of victory for Joe Biden in Pennsylvania on Saturday brought his electoral college vote total past the magic 270 level which prompted all the major media outlets in the US to confirm the election process over – and Joe Biden became President-elect. Economists at MUFG Bank look at the three-month S&P 500 performances around election days and highlight the index rose in eight out of the last ten presidential elections.
See – US Elections: Markets should ignore uncertainty – Danske Bank
Key quotes
“Biden is expected to announce his transition’s COVID-19 task force, consistent with his election promise to focus first on tackling the escalating pandemic. Record infection rates are being recorded in the US, with daily levels surpassing 100K for the fourth consecutive day. Utah declared a state of emergency while in New York, the daily infection rate remained above 3K for the third consecutive day. Higher infections in key urban areas like New York will only dampen further economic growth rates in Q4.”
“We expect Joe Biden to focus on a fiscal support package focused on COVID-19 which is likely to prove successful even without a ‘blue-wave’ victory. We also expect the Fed to reinforce its loose monetary stance and there is now a real prospect of the pace of QE being increased. These actions will help keep the US dollar under downward pressure. General risk appetite will reinforce that scenario.”
“The US equity markets tend to perform well in the three-month period following an election, no matter who wins. In 8 out of the last 10 presidential elections, the S&P 500 has advanced in the three--month period following election day. 2000 and 2008 were the only two down years. While 2000 was the election in which the result dragged on it was also the period into the 2001 recession while in 2008 it was during the worst period of the Global Financial Crisis. So the omens for risk are very good which means the prospects for the dollar are not great.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs as markets find some calm
EUR/USD has been extending its gains after networks called Democrat Biden the victor of the elections. Markets are eyeing further responses and coronavirus headlines. ECB President Lagarde has refrained from commenting on the economy.
GBP/USD falls below 1.3150 as Brexit talks are eyed
GBP/USD has fallen off the highs and trades below 1.3150 as Brexit talks continue. BOE Governor Bailey speaks later. The safe-haven dollar is on the back foot after Biden was called president.
XAU/USD eases from multi-week tops, still comfortable above $1950 level
A softer tone surrounding the USD assisted gold to gain some traction on Monday. Speculations of further easing by the Fed further benefitted the yellow metal. The prevalent risk-on mood seemed to be the only factor capping any strong gains.
Forex Today: Markets, gold extend gains after Biden called winner, central bankers eyed
Markets in risk-on after networks called Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of the elections. Apart from further election responses, speeches by central bankers, Brexit, and coronavirus developments are eyed.
WTI gains 2.0% amid market optimism on US election results
WTI seesaws around the intraday high of $38.64, up 1.95% intraday, while heading into Monday’s European session. In doing so, the oil benchmark extends late Friday’s corrective recovery while parting ways from the previous two-day declines.