S&P 500 rebounded 2.6% on Monday after falling to a year-to-date low at the end of last week. Periodic rebounds are to be expected but the 3900 level is set to prove a tough barrier, analysts at Société Générale report.
Holding 3636 is crucial for persistence in up move
“S&P 500 briefly violated the lows of June at 3636 but has quickly clawed back above denoting a false break. It is worth noting that similar price action occurred in June when the index failed to establish below the trough of May and experienced a phase of rebound.”
“Gap-up on daily chart points towards possibility of a bounce.”
“Recent pivot high at 3900 is first layer of resistance. If this is crossed, the bounce could extend towards recent bearish gap near 4040 and 4120.”
“Defending 3636 would be crucial for persistence in up move.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 0.9900 as USD rebound gathers strength
EUR/USD is trading deep in negative territory below 0.9950, having faced rejection at the parity mark. Escalating geopolitical tensions force investors to move away from risk-sensitive assets and provide a boost to the dollar ahead of key macroeconomic data releases.
GBP/USD drops below 1.1400 amid risk aversion
GBP/USD reversed its direction and fell below 1.1400 early Wednesday following the impressive rally witnessed earlier in the week. The souring market mood weighs on the pair as investors await the ADP employment and ISM Services PMI data from the US.
Gold drops below $1,710 as US dollar rises with yields ahead of data
Gold Price holds lower ground after US dollar recovers ground after Tuesday’s steep sell-off. Risk tone remains tepid amid geopolitical issues while Treasury yields recover. XAU/USD corrects from three-week highs after rejection at the 50 DMA barrier.
XRP price looks for a firm footing to catalyze a 20% rally
XRP price has produced a key signal that reveals the underlying bullish intent. The only requirement now is sustenance from the big crypto or another leg-up.
ADP Jobs Preview: How the data creates a dollar selling opportunity ahead of the ISM Services PMI Premium
One meeting at a time – that is how the Federal Reserve has vowed to operate in an uncertain world. For markets, it means every data point matters more than usual, and action becomes wilder when two top-tier figures are published within less than two hours.