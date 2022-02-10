S&P 500 Index: 4625 to try and cap for a fall back to retest support at 4453/50 – Credit Suisse

The S&P 500 has recovered strongly for a break above its downtrend from early January to retest of its early February high and 61.8% retracement of the January sell-off at 4591/95. We see scope for a move above the early February high and 61.8% retracement of the January sell-off at 4591/95 to test the 63-day moving average (DMA) at 4625, but with a fresh cap looked for here.
Close below 4453/50 to mark a more important turn lower again
“With daily MACD momentum having turned higher, there is a risk for a break above the early February high and 61.8% retracement of the January sell-off for a deeper recovery yet to test the falling 63-DMA, currently placed at 4625.”
“Our bias remains for the 4625 level to prove a major barrier and for the broader risk to then turn lower again in line with our broader ranging view.”
“We note though the continued similarities between now and 2018 and if we were to continue to repeat this path this suggests a move to the 78.6% retracement of the January collapse at 4691 cannot be ruled out.”
“Support is seen at 4548/47 initially, then the lower end of the price gap from yesterday morning at 4522. A close back below here can ease the immediate upside bias for a fall back the key price pivot and 20-DMA at 4453/50. A close below here is needed to mark a more important turn lower again.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds to 1.1400 following US CPI-inspired drop
EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and fell below 1.1380 in the early American session on Thursday after the data from the US showed that the Consumer Price Index jumped to 7.5% on a yearly basis in January. Following the initial reaction, the pair staged a modest rebound toward 1.1400.
GBP/USD returns above 1.3550 as investors assess US inflation data
GBP/USD fell to a session low of 1.3524 in the early American session but managed to recover above 1.3550 with the greenback struggling to preserve its strength. The US Dollar Index tested 96.00 with the knee-jerk reaction to hot inflation data before returning below 95.80.
Gold recovers above $1,830 as US T-bond yields edge lower
Gold turned south and touched a daily low of $1,822 with the dollar gaining traction after the US inflation data, which showed that the CPI rose to 7.5% on a yearly basis in January. As the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated slightly from 2%, however, XAU/USD rebounded above $1,830.
Cryptos set for fireworks this weekend
Cryptocurrencies are getting back on their feet and making investors completely forget last week’s market turmoil. Bitcoin has seen a daily bullish close above the critical $44,088 level.
Gamestop surges again as rumors fly on Microsoft partnership
NYSE:GME and other meme stocks seem to be catching fire again, but this time it is for legitimate business transformations. On Wednesday, shares of GME added a further 7.52% and closed the trading session at $124.29.