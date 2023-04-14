S&P 500 Futures struggle after the biggest daily jump of month, yields dribble ahead of US data, key earnings

- Markets remain dicey after a volatile day that drowned US Dollar and fuelled risk-on mood.
- Greenback drops as US inflation clues, employment data keep pushing back hawkish Fed bets.
- Recession woes, geopolitical concerns fail to provide tailwind to USD.
- S&P 500 Futures remain lackluster, US Treasury bond yields retreat ahead of US consumer-centric statistics.
Market players portray a mixed feelings during early Friday, following a volatile Thursday, amid anxiety ahead of the key US data. Also contributing to the trading inaction could be the lack of major data/events during the Asian session, as well as the lack of clarity over the economic optimism in Asia.
While portraying the mood, the S&P 500 Futures make rounds to 4,170-75 after rising the most in the current month whereas the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields fade the previous day’s corrective bounce by retreating to 3.44% and 3.96% in that order. It should be noted that Wall Street closed with notable gains the previous day whereas the US Dollar Index (DXY) prods the lowest level of 2023 marked in February as the greenback bears attack the 100.80 level, around 100.90 by the press time.
The downbeat US inflation clues and the Fed policymakers’ hesitance in confirming the further rate hikes exert downside pressure on the yields and the US Dollar, while favoring the equities. Also weighing on the yields could be the fears of a recession in the West and geopolitical fears emanating from China, Russia and North Korea.
That said, the US Producer Price Index (PPI) for March dropped to a four-month low of -0.5% MoM versus 0.0% expected and prior whereas the PPI YoY also declined to 2.7% from 4.9% previous readouts, versus market forecasts of 3.0%. Previously, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), dropped to the lowest level since May 2021, to 5.0% YoY in March from 6.0% prior and versus 5.2% market forecasts. However, the annual Core CPI, namely the CPI ex Food & Energy, improved to 5.6% YoY during the said month while matching forecasts and surpassing 5.5% prior.
Additionally, Minutes of the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Monetary Policy Meeting also direct traders toward the US Treasury bond yields and weigh on the US Dollar, as well as favor Wall Street. The reason could be linked to the Minutes stated saying that the expectations for rate hikes were scaled back due to the turmoil in the banking sector. With this, the Minutes offered no fresh information and raised doubts about the hawkish Fed moves, apart from May’s 0.25% rate hike.
Elsewhere, multiple statements from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB) Spring Meeting of global central bank officials suggest that the recession woes are more likely in the West while suggesting an economic recovery in Asia. The same underpins the cautious optimism.
Moving on, the US Retail Sales for March, the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) for April and the University of Michigan’s (UoM) 5-year Consumer Inflation Expectations will be important to watch for clear directions. Also important will be the first quarter (Q1) earnings reports from key banks like JP Mogan, Wells Fargo and Citibank.
Also read: Forex Today: Dollar consolidates after heavy losses, remains vulnerable
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1100 amid persistent USD weakness
EUR/USD is consolidating gains below 1.1100 amid a risk-on mood in the European session. The US Dollar remains vulnerable amid expectations that the Fed is on track to end its tightening cycle, following soft US inflation data. US Retail Sales data is awaited.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.2500, eyes US data for fresh impetus
GBP/USD is defending 1.2500, reversing from ten-month highs of 1.2547 in the European trading hours. A pause in the US Dollar sell-off is fuelling a minor correction in the pair, as markets await the. US Consumer-centric data for fresh trading impetus.
Gold consolidates just below YTD peak ahead of US macro data
Gold price consolidates its recent gains to a fresh one-year high and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses through the first half of the European session on Friday. The XAU/USD is currently placed around the $2,040 area.
Litecoin growth goes unnoticed amidst Ethereum upgrade hype; expect this from the next halving
Litecoin is one of the only few cryptocurrencies that has managed to stay on track of making growth slowly and quietly, unlike other altcoins. However, going forward, this is expected to change as Litecoin prepares for a crucial update after nearly four years.
LCID drops 6% afterhours on sequential fall in production
Lucid stock sold off 6.3% late Thursday to $7.70 after the electric automaker reported first quarter production and delivery numbers well under the previous quarter.