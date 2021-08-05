S&P 500 Futures recapture 4,400, shrug off China crackdown and covid woes

The Asian market mood is cautiously optimistic, with the S&P 500 futures adding gains, despite the negative close on Wall Street overnight. The Asian stocks trade mixed, undermined by the renewed weakness in the Chinese equities.

The sentiment remains weighed down by China crackdown and coronavirus outbreak worldwide. According to Chinese state media, the country’s gaming stocks are once again under the scanner amid ongoing techlash. China's Securities Times reported that tax on the gaming sector should be moderately similar to the traditional industry.

On the covid front, Australia’s covid epicenter, New South Wales is seeing wider lockdowns, with Newcastle and Upper Hunter under the restrictions. The state recorded 262 new infections, as of Thursday. Meanwhile, Queensland reported 16 new community cases of COVID-19.

Delta variant now accounts for 90% of covid infections in the Tokyo region, Reuters reported. citing Japanese Minister. Further, the Japanese broadcaster NHK noted that the government is set to extend quasi virus emergencies to eight prefectures.

Across the Pacific, Texas reported more than 19,000 new coronavirus cases, the biggest one-day increase since February 2. Florida recorded 16,935 new cases while the hospitalizations break the record for the third day.

On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tweeted out that “23% of new COVID hospitalizations in the U.S are in Florida, and their hospitals are being overwhelmed again.”

Amid renewed covid jitters, the Asian stocks are a mixed bag, with the Japanese Nikkei 225 up 0.34% at 27,673. Chinese stocks are fluctuating between gains and losses, with the Shanghai Composite Index marginally higher so far.

Meanwhile, the futures tied to the S&P 500 index are advancing 0.19% to trade at 4,411, as of writing. Markets remain cautious amid Fed’s hawkish expectations, mixed US data and ahead of the Bank of England (BOE) monetary policy decision.