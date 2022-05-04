- S&P 500 Futures extend bounce off yearly low, US Treasury yields stay near multi-year high.
- Off in Japan, China adds strength to the pre-Fed trading lull.
- Fed’s preference for orderly markets, geopolitical and covid-led challenges test hawks amid mostly priced-in outcomes.
- US ISM Services PMI, ADP Employment Change will be important to watch as well.
Global markets remain jittery, mildly positive though, as traders remain cautious ahead of the key Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting outcome, up for release late Wednesday. In addition to the pre-Fed anxiety, holidays in China and Japan also restrict the market moves.
Even so, the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains while marching towards 4,200, up for the third consecutive day. However, the US 10-year Treasury yields remain inactive at around a 3.0% rate as an off in Tokyo limits bond moves in Asia.
Underpinning the latest optimism could be a pullback in the US bond yields from the highest levels since December 2018. More importantly, expectations that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will match the widely anticipated, as well as priced in, 50 basis points (bps) of a rate hike and provide hints of balance sheet normalization also back the latest consolidation.
While considering the same, the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) said, “Given the weight the FOMC puts on forward guidance and a preference for orderly market moves, particularly given current geopolitics and the slowdown in China, such a surprise seems unlikely.”
It’s worth noting that the US dollar bears the burden of the market’s indecision as it stays ground around its 20-year top, recently sidelined near 103.50. This ignores the strong JOLTS Job Openings and Factory Orders for March data published the previous day. Also, escalating geopolitical fears and covid woes would have also underpinned the US dollar strength but could not.
Looking forward, the Fed’s battle to tame the inflation will be crucial to watch but the monthly print of US ISM Services PMI and ADP Employment Change will also be important for clear directions. Additionally, updates from Russia and China are likely to help in making trade decisions as well.
AUD/USD recaptures 0.7100 on Aussie Retail Sales big beat, Fed eyed
AUD/USD is picking up fresh bids after the Australian Retail Sales beat estimates with 1.6% in April, justifying the RBA's larger-than-expected rate hike. All eyes now turn towards the Fed decision, as the US dollar holds steady amid a better market mood.
EUR/USD choppiness in a 90-pips range signals volatility expansion ahead
The EUR/USD pair is displaying back and forth moves in the early Tokyo session ahead of the Fed’s policy, which is likely to stretch its interest rates to tame the galloping inflation. A range-bound move in mid-1.0500s is signaling a contraction in the standard deviation, followed by wild moves going forward.
Gold sees a reversal to near $1,860 amid anxiety over Fed’s rate hike
Gold Price (XAU/USD) is hovering around $1,865.00 and is likely to remain on tenterhooks as uncertainty over the announcement of the monetary policy by the Federal Reserve (Fed) has paused the whole Fx domain.
Dogecoin price could fall to $0.11 as the crypto world anticipates the upcoming FOMC meeting
Dogecoin price is looking dangerously bearish as the price is failing to cover the $0.13 level. If market conditions persist, traders should expect a breach of $0.11 in the coming days. Bearish invalidation is a breach at $0.145.
Fed May Preview: 'Less hawkish' is the new dovish Premium
The US central bank is set to hike its policy rate by 50 basis points in May. The Fed is also expected to start shrinking its balance sheet by $95 billion per month from June. A 'buy the rumor sell the fact' market reaction could weigh on the dollar.