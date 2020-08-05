S&P 500 Futures: Erases losses on reports that convalescent plasma reduces COVID-19 death rate

Citing researchers running a large national study, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports on Wednesday, transfusions of blood plasma rich, with antibodies from recovered COVID-19 patients, received by the hospitalized patients reduced their mortality rate by about 50%.

Key quotes

“The researchers presented their data analysis Saturday in a webinar for physicians interested in learning about so-called convalescent plasma, with data slides that were reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.“

“Researchers said they saw signs that the treatment might be working in patients who received high levels of antibodies in plasma early in the course of their illness.”

“Researchers based their conclusions on an analysis of about 3,000 patients.”

S&P 500 Futures bounces

The risk sentiment got a lift from the above report, as the S&P 500 futures wiped-out losses and traded flat at 3,300. The Asian equities trimmed losses and held up near daily highs.

AUD/USD extends gains and nears 0.7200 amid improved market mood while USD/JPY meanders near lows just above 105.50.