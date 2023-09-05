S&P 500 Futures ease, yields rebound as full markets test previous optimism

- Market sentiment remains fragile, recently downbeat, as traders doubt China stimulus’ capacity to defend economic recovery.
- S&P 500 Futures, yields extend post-NFP moves as markets await more clues about Fed.
- US Factory Orders, risk catalysts eyed for clear directions.
Market sentiment fades the previous optimism as traders seek more clues amid a light calendar, as well as appear unconvincing about China’s ability to defend the economic recovery. Also challenging the mood could be the latest rebound in the US Treasury bond yields and receding hopes of recovery in China’s struggling reality sector.
Amid these plays, the S&P 500 Futures print mild losses around 4,515, down 0.15% intraday after reversing from a one-month high the previous day. On the other hand, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields rose two basis points (bps) to 4.20% after a holiday-driven inaction.
Early Tuesday, China’s Commerce Ministry pledged to support the qualified enterprises to make good use of domestic and overseas listing, as well as bond issuance. On the same line was softer China Caixin Manufacturing PMI for August, to 51.8 from 54.1 prior.
That said, China’s readiness for opening up the services industry, as well as developments of the manufacturing activities, joined a slew of measures to cut mortgage rates and infuse more liquidity to keep the Asia-Pacific markets hopeful. On the same line could be the optimism about China’s struggling reality firm Country Garden, after it managed to gain approval from creditors to delay the debt payments of around 3.9 billion Yuan ($536 million).
On a different page, Friday’s upbeat US data and hawkish Fed talks underpin the rebound in the US Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar, as well as prod the market’s optimists. That said, United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) for August initially renewed hawkish bias about the Fed, even if the Unemployment Rate and Average Hourly Earnings kept the policy pivot concerns on the table afterward. Following that, the global rating agency Moody’s revised up the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) predictions for 2023 to 1.9% versus 1.1% expected in May.
It’s worth noting that the market’s bets on the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) status quo in September contrast with a recent improvement in the odds favoring a rate hike during late 2023 seems to weigh on the sentiment. Further, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta J. Mester defended the US central bank’s hawkish move and ruled out the rate cut bias in her speech on Friday, which in turn prod the Gold buyers.
Furthermore, the market’s lack of confidence in the Chinese measures to defend the economy, as well as the Sino-American tension, recently over Taiwan and the US businesses’ discomfort in Beijing, prod the optimism, which in turn challenges the sentiment.
Moving on, the risk catalysts and the US Factory orders for July will be important for fresh impulse.
Also read: Forex Today: Quiet markets, focus turns to the RBA
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops toward 0.6400 after weak China PMI, RBA in focus
AUD/USD is dropping further toward 0.6400 in response to the weak China's Caixin Services PMI data. The Aussie pair remains pressured amid China's property market concerns and anxiety ahead of the RBA interest rate decision.
EUR/USD stays depressed below 1.0800 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD is holding lower ground below 1.0800 in Tuesday's Asian trading. An upside consolidation in the US Dollar, positive US Treasury bond yields and a cautious risk tone undermine the pair, as ECB's Lagarde leaves Euro bulls unimpressed.
Gold remains depressed below $1,940, downside seems cushioned
Gold price trades with a negative bias for the second straight day on Tuesday, albeit lacks follow-through and remains well within a familiar range held over the past week or so. The XAU/USD is placed just below the $1,940 level, down less than 0.10% for the day, and is pressured by a combination of factors.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Possible moves as BTC goes back to consolidation mode
Bitcoin price is back to consolidation after the recent Grayscale-infused data provided market impales. Ethereum price is following in a path almost similar to BTC, but Ripple price would not yield.
RBA Interest Rate Decision: Australian central bank expected to stand pat
Interest rate in Australia is likely to remain unchanged at 4.10% in September. The Reserve Bank of Australia could leave the door open for more interest rate hikes. RBA policy guidance set to ramp up volatility around the Australian Dollar.