SNG Stock Price: Synairgen plc nearly quintuples after promising coronavirus cure, higher levels eyed

- LON: SNG is trading around £166, up some 355% on the day after hitting a high of $180.
- Synairgen plc has announced promising results in a coronavirus cure.
- Investors are bullish and may push the stock further above, not waiting for more results.
LON: SNG has leaped from a multi-million-pound firm to one trading in the billions – amid a promising cure to coronavirus. Synairgen plc reported that its nebulizer treatment dramatically reduced the risk of developing a severe COVID-19 disease – 79% in its trial of the SNG001 drug.
The British pharma company's medication is a formulation of a naturally-occurring antiviral protein called interferon beta and it is administered by inhalation rather than by injection.
Investors are not waiting for a full peer-reviewed study – like that about to be published in The Lancet about AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, done in collaboration with the University of Oxford. Nevertheless, Synairgen's bullish results – patients were twice as likely to recover – imply fast-tracking by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government, which is keen to throw money at any potential cure or vaccine.
Synairgen Stock Price
LON: SNG has hit a new 52-week high of £180 – which is also the highest since the firm was founded and floated in London in late 2004 – a 15 year high. The 52-week low is £5.5. Support awaits at £73, which was the high point in April. Synairgen began surging early in the year when the coronavirus crisis gripped the headlines.
Resistance is at the £200 level – a round number representing a high target. However, LON: SNG may suffer a pullback. amid profit-taking. Nevertheless, investors will likely continue pushing the still relatively low-valued company higher.
Broader stock markets are torn between hopes for medical solutions to the disease and its rising cases, especially in the US.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating its gains amid fiscal stimulus speculation
EUR/USD has been consolidating its gains above 1.15 after hitting an 18-month high of 1.1547, underpinned by the EU recovery fund accord. Uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus and US coronavirus figures are weighing on the pair.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid above $1850
Gold continued scaling higher for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. The move-up was fueled by concerns over the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases. A subdued USD demand remained supportive of the bid tone around the metal.
GBP/USD trading off the highs amid concerns about UK relations with China, EU
GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, off the highs. Closer US-UK coordination against China and reports that Britain could abandon Brexit talks are weighing on sterling. Advances toward a coronavirus vaccine had boosted the pound earlier in the week.
Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn
The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.
WTI: Eyes recovery of post-API losses above $41.00
WTI bounces of $41.45 after bulls step back from $42.52, the fresh high since March 06. US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock surged beyond -8.322M prior to 7.544M. Last Wednesday’s top offer immediate support, buyers can aim for six-week-old resistance line.