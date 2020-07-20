SNG Stock Price: Synairgen plc nearly quintuples after promising coronavirus cure, higher levels eyed

LON: SNG is trading around £166, up some 355% on the day after hitting a high of $180.

Synairgen plc has announced promising results in a coronavirus cure.

Investors are bullish and may push the stock further above, not waiting for more results.

LON: SNG has leaped from a multi-million-pound firm to one trading in the billions – amid a promising cure to coronavirus. Synairgen plc reported that its nebulizer treatment dramatically reduced the risk of developing a severe COVID-19 disease – 79% in its trial of the SNG001 drug.

The British pharma company's medication is a formulation of a naturally-occurring antiviral protein called interferon beta and it is administered by inhalation rather than by injection.

Investors are not waiting for a full peer-reviewed study – like that about to be published in The Lancet about AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, done in collaboration with the University of Oxford. Nevertheless, Synairgen's bullish results – patients were twice as likely to recover – imply fast-tracking by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government, which is keen to throw money at any potential cure or vaccine.

Synairgen Stock Price

LON: SNG has hit a new 52-week high of £180 – which is also the highest since the firm was founded and floated in London in late 2004 – a 15 year high. The 52-week low is £5.5. Support awaits at £73, which was the high point in April. Synairgen began surging early in the year when the coronavirus crisis gripped the headlines.

Resistance is at the £200 level – a round number representing a high target. However, LON: SNG may suffer a pullback. amid profit-taking. Nevertheless, investors will likely continue pushing the still relatively low-valued company higher.

Broader stock markets are torn between hopes for medical solutions to the disease and its rising cases, especially in the US.