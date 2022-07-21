Sundial’s stock might have been climbing higher on Wednesday, but the reality is that the company is still facing a reverse split vote on Thursday. New investors might not be aware of the vote that is taking place at a special virtual meeting. If approved, the stock will split at either a 1 for 10 or 1 for 25 ratio, and is intended to allow the stock to continue to trade on the NASDAQ exchange.

Reports of a Democrat-led bill to legalize cannabis on a federal level has been gaining steam. The CAOA Act or the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act is yet another attempt to legalize the drug across the country. Cannabis sector stocks flew higher as reports surfaced that the meeting to introduce the bill could come as early as this week. While the actual vote might not take place until August, it is certainly a positive step for cannabis investors and stocks were reflecting that on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:SNDL saw its best trading day in weeks as some federal legalization reports helped give the stock a boost ahead of its reverse split vote. On Wednesday, shares of SNDL rose by 8.82% and closed the trading session at $0.35. Stocks were on the rise again, although it was more of a day of consolidation rather than a continuation of Tuesday’s relief rally. All three major averages closed higher once again as big tech stocks led the way with another strong day of trading. The Dow Jones added 47 basis points, the S&P 500 gained 0.59%, and the NASDAQ posted a 1.58% rise during the session.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.